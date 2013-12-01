SYDNEY Dec 2 An index of home prices for
Australia's major cities rose only marginally in November, a
slowdown after two months of strong gains that should temper
concerns about a bubble, industry data showed on Monday.
Figures from property consultant RP Data-Rismark showed
overall dwelling prices rose 0.1 percent in November, from
October when they climbed 1.3 percent.
Annual growth in its home price index edged up to 8.0
percent, a three-year high, from 7.9 percent in October. Gains
were led by Sydney where prices were up 12.5 percent on November
last year, while Perth recorded growth of 8.9 percent and
Melbourne 6.6 percent.
The median property value across all 8 major cities hit
A$525,000 ($478,000).
RP Data's senior research analyst Cameron Kusher said that
while further growth was likely for this cycle, the peak may
have passed for Sydney and Melbourne.
"The increase in home values seems to be slowing to a level
reflective of more sustainability when compared to the growth in
other indicators," he added.
While there has been much media speculation of how
record-low interest rates are feeding a "bubble" in home prices,
policy makers have been unfazed.
The deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
recently said there was nothing to fear in higher prices, in
part because it was necessary to encourage more home building.
The central bank has been counting on a revival in
construction to provide vital support to the Australian economy
as a long boom in mining investment starts to cool.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)