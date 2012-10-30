SYDNEY Oct 30 Sales of new homes in Australia
fell for a third straight month in September, an industry survey
showed on Tuesday, a sign that further cuts in interest rates
might be needed to revive the long-suffering housing sector.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
large builders showed sales of new homes dropped 3.7 percent in
September, compared to August. Sales of detached homes fell 3.5
percent, while sales of multi-units eased 4.2 percent.
The decline comes despite interest rates cuts from the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in both May and June. The
central bank resumed its easing this month with a quarter point
cut to 3.25 percent, the lowest level in three years.
"Interest rate cuts should help foster a recovery in new
home sales in the December 2012 quarter, along with new home
incentives for first time buyers in three states and a nascent
recovery gathering legs in Western Australia," said HIA chief
economist, Harley Dale.
He called for another cut in rates when the RBA holds its
November policy meeting next week. Markets are pricing in around
a 60 percent chance of an easing to 3 percent in November,
though the odds have lengthened since inflation figures for the
third quarter proved higher than expected.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)