SYDNEY Oct 30 Sales of new homes in Australia fell for a third straight month in September, an industry survey showed on Tuesday, a sign that further cuts in interest rates might be needed to revive the long-suffering housing sector.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of large builders showed sales of new homes dropped 3.7 percent in September, compared to August. Sales of detached homes fell 3.5 percent, while sales of multi-units eased 4.2 percent.

The decline comes despite interest rates cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in both May and June. The central bank resumed its easing this month with a quarter point cut to 3.25 percent, the lowest level in three years.

"Interest rate cuts should help foster a recovery in new home sales in the December 2012 quarter, along with new home incentives for first time buyers in three states and a nascent recovery gathering legs in Western Australia," said HIA chief economist, Harley Dale.

He called for another cut in rates when the RBA holds its November policy meeting next week. Markets are pricing in around a 60 percent chance of an easing to 3 percent in November, though the odds have lengthened since inflation figures for the third quarter proved higher than expected. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)