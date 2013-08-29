SYDNEY Aug 29 Sales of new homes in Australia
fell in July, an industry survey showed on Thursday, though that
followed five straight months of gains which had taken sales to
their highest in 19 months.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
large builders showed sales of new homes dropped a seasonally
adjusted 4.7 percent in July. Sales of new detached houses fell
6.4 percent, overshadowing a 7.2 percent increase in the
volatile multi-unit sector.
"There has been strong upward momentum to new home sales
since the record lows plumbed in 2012. One monthly fall, while
disappointing, does not really change the story," said HIA chief
economist Harley Dale.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has been counting on a revival
in home construction to help support the economy as a long boom
in mining investment finally peaks this year.
Record low interest rates have led to a pick-up in home
prices and clearance rates at auctions, though approvals to
build new homes have not been as strong as in past recoveries.
"To be confident that actual new-home construction will grow
in 2013/14, we need to see clear and consistent evidence of
further upward momentum in leading indicators such as new home
sales," added Dale.
