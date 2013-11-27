SYDNEY Nov 28 Sales of new homes in Australia dipped in October after reaching their highest in over two years the previous month, an industry survey showed on Thursday.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of large builders showed sales of new homes fell 3.8 percent in October, from September when they jumped 6.4 percent.

Sales of new detached houses dropped 4.6 percent, while the volatile multi-unit sector increased by 1.4 percent, on top of a near 20 percent surge in September.

"We shouldn't make too much of one monthly fall in new home sales, following on as it does from two strong results which led to the highest volume since June 2011," said HIA chief economist Harley Dale.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been counting on a revival in home construction to help support the economy as a long boom in mining investment finally peaks this year.

Record low interest rates have led to a pick-up in home prices and clearance rates at auctions, while approvals to build new homes are trending sharply higher. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)