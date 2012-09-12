SYDNEY, Sept 12 Australian dwelling unit starts
for the second quarter, seasonally adjusted, released by the
Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
Q2 Q1 q/q pct Q2 '11
Private houses 20,523 20,835 -1.7 22,786
Total new houses 20,729 21,193 -2.2 23,391
Total private residential 33,723 32,105 +5.0 36,992
Total residential 34,116 32,619 +4.6 38,241
Annual change in new private sector houses: -10.7 percent.
Annual change in total dwelling units commenced: -10.8
percent. Annual change in private sector other residential
building: -4.9 percent.
