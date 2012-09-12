SYDNEY, Sept 12 Australian dwelling unit starts for the second quarter, seasonally adjusted, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Q2 Q1 q/q pct Q2 '11 Private houses 20,523 20,835 -1.7 22,786 Total new houses 20,729 21,193 -2.2 23,391 Total private residential 33,723 32,105 +5.0 36,992 Total residential 34,116 32,619 +4.6 38,241 Annual change in new private sector houses: -10.7 percent. Annual change in total dwelling units commenced: -10.8 percent. Annual change in private sector other residential building: -4.9 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair)