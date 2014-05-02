SYDNEY May 2 Sales of new homes in Australia
rose again in March, capping a solid quarter that showed a
broadening recovery in the housing sector, an industry survey
showed on Friday.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
large builders showed sales of new homes rose 0.2 percent in
March from February, taking the quarterly increase to 5.8
percent.
In the March quarter, sales of new detached houses rose 7.0
percent, while the volatile multi-unit sector eased 0.2 percent.
Detached house sales increased in all of the surveyed states led
by a 20.2 percent rise in Queensland.
"It's encouraging to see that during the March 2014 quarter
all of the surveyed states recorded increases in detached house
sales," said HIA Economist, Diwa Hopkins.
Record-low interest rates have led to a marked pickup in
home prices and clearance rates at auctions, while approvals to
build new homes are trending sharply higher.
