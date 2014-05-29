SYDNEY May 29 Sales of new homes in Australia
rose for a fourth straight month in April, underscoring a
pick-up in the housing sector and a positive sign for broader
economic activity, an industry survey showed on Thursday.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
large builders showed sales of private sector new homes rose 2.9
percent in April from March. Sales were up 6.0 percent over the
three months to April.
Multi-unit sales climbed 9.3 percent in April, while
detached house sales rose 1.8 percent to post its sixth
consecutive monthly increase.
Record-low interest rates have led to a marked pickup in
home prices and clearance rates at auctions, while approvals to
build new homes are trending sharply higher.
