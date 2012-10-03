SYDNEY Oct 3 Sales of new homes in Australia
fell to a 15-year low in August, an industry survey showed on
Wednesday, in a sign more cuts in interest rates might be needed
to revive the long-suffering housing sector.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
large builders showed sales of new homes dropped 5.3 percent in
August, compared to July. Sales of detached homes fell 5.8
percent, while sales of multi-units eased 2.5 percent.
The decline comes despite interest rates cuts from the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in both May and June. The
central bank resumed its easing this week with a quarter point
cut to 3.25 percent, the lowest level in three years.
"A fresh round of interest rate cuts will help rebalance
this situation, although financial institutions obviously need
to play their role in cementing this outcome," said HIA chief
economist, Harley Dale.
Australia's four largest banks have yet to announce cuts in
their mortgage rates and any reductions are likely to be by less
than the full quarter point.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)