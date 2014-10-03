SYDNEY Oct 3 Sales of new homes in Australia rose 3.3 percent in August, partially reversing a fall in the previous month to remain at a historically high level, an industry survey showed on Friday.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of large volume builders showed sales of private sector new homes rose 3.3 percent, bouncing back from a 4.7 percent fall previously.

Multi-unit sales jumped 19.8 percent, while detached house sales edged up 0.5 percent.

Record-low interest rates have led to a marked pickup in home prices and clearance rates at auctions, while approvals to build new homes are trending strongly higher. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)