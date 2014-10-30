SYDNEY Oct 30 Sales of new homes in Australia were flat in September, with strong demand for multi-units offset by a moderate fall in detached house sales, an industry survey showed on Thursday.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of large volume builders showed sales of multi-units climbed 11.0 percent last month, but detached house sales fell 2.3 percent.

While total new home sales were flat on the month, they remained at a historically high level.

"The overall profile for new home sales is consistent with a healthy year for dwelling construction in 2014/15. It would be desirable to see that outcome in detached and low density construction in addition to the high rise sector," said Harley Dale, HIA chief economist.

Record-low interest rates have led to a marked pickup in home prices and clearance rates at auctions, while approvals to build new homes are trending strongly higher. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Richard Pullin)