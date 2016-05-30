SYDNEY May 30 Sales of new homes in Australia
fell in April after a surprisingly strong surge the previous
month, an industry survey showed on Monday, an outcome that
still pointed to healthy home construction.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
large-volume builders showed new home sales fell a seasonally
adjusted 4.7 percent in April, down from March when they jumped
8.9 percent.
"The trend in new home sales reiterates that the peak for
the cycle has passed, but the descent we're now observing is
very mild," said HIA Economist Diwa Hopkins.
"This signals the potential for very healthy home
construction activity throughout 2016, much as we have been
anticipating," Hopkins said.
Sales of detached homes declined by 3.0 percent, while sales
in the volatile multi-unit sector dropped 10.8 percent.
"Our forecasts reflect an expectation that a modest decline
in new home building in 2016 will be largely driven by a decline
in multi-unit construction, following the successive record
levels that occurred in 2015 and 2014," Hopkins said.
