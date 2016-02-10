SYDNEY Feb 10 Sales of new homes in Australia jumped in December to end three months of falls and finish 2015 on a strong note, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of large-volume builders showed sales of new homes rose a seasonally adjusted 6.0 percent in December, from November when they dipped 2.7 percent.

Sales of detached homes increased by 2.2 percent, while multi-unit sales surged 21.1 percent.

"Key leading indicators of new home building are consistent with very healthy national construction volumes persisting throughout the first half of 2016," said HIA Chief Economist Harley Dale. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)