SYDNEY May 5 Sales of new homes in Australia
surged to a seven-month high in March, an industry survey showed
on Thursday, a positive sign for consumer spending and house
building.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
large-volume builders showed sales of new homes jumped a
seasonally adjusted 8.9 percent in March, from February when
they fell 5.3 percent.
Sales of detached homes climbed 7 percent, while sales in
the volatile multi-unit sector rose 16.3 percent.
"This is another positive update for the residential
construction sector," said HIA economist, Diwa Hopkins.
"The current level and trajectory of new home sales and
approvals provides a strong signal that new home building
activity in 2016 will remain strong."
Hopkins said the housing market was also likely to benefit
from this week's cut in interest rates by the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA).
The central bank lowered its cash rate a quarter point to a
record low of 1.75 percent in an attempt to arrest a troubling
slowdown in inflation.
