SYDNEY Aug 1 Sales of new homes in Australia
rebounded strongly in June after two months of weakness,
pointing to welcome resilience in the economically important
housing market.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
large-volume builders showed new home sales jumped a seasonally
adjusted 8.2 percent in June, more than making up for a 4.4
percent decline in May.
Sales of detached homes climbed 7.2 percent, while apartment
sales surged 11.5 percent.
Strength in home building has proved a major plank for
economic growth in recent years and the pipeline of approvals
still points to still high levels of construction ahead.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)