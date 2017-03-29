SYDNEY, March 30 Sales of new homes in Australia
inched higher in February with Western Australia and Victoria
enjoying the strongest growth, an industry survey showed on
Thursday.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
large-volume builders showed new home sales rose a seasonally
adjusted 0.2 percent in February, from the previous month.
Sales of houses dipped 0.1 percent, while apartment sales
rose 1.0 percent.
Sales of detached houses rose 5.1 percent in Victoria and
jumped 11.3 percent in Western Australia, though the latter was
from very depressed levels.
Approvals to build new homes have slowed from record highs
in recent months and HIA said it expected housing starts to fall
by around 2 percent in the financial year to June.
