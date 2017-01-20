SYDNEY Jan 20 Sales of new homes in Australia
rebounded sharply in November in a sign the boom in residential
construction has a while to run yet, an industry survey reported
on Friday.
The Housing Industry Association (HIA) said its survey of
large-volume builders showed new home sales rose a seasonally
adjusted 6.1 percent in November.
Sales of houses increased by 5.2 percent, while apartment
sales jumped 9.3 percent.
"At this stage of the new home building cycle that's a very
impressive result - this is already the largest and longest
national new home construction cycle in history," said HIA chief
economist, Harley Dale.
"A healthy outlook for new home construction in the first
half of 2017 is good news for the Australian economy, because of
the huge impact that new home construction has on broader
economic activity."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)