British fintech sector has shrugged off Brexit dip, says regulator
LONDON, April 10 Britain's financial technology sector has recovered from an initial dip after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a senior UK regulator said on Monday.
SYDNEY, June 3 Home prices in Australia's major cities dropped for second straight month in May as consumers turned more cautious despite a cut in interest rates to record lows, an industry survey showed on Monday.
Figures from property consultant RP Data-Rismark showed dwelling prices fell 1.2 percent in May, from April when they dipped by 0.5 percent. Prices were still up 2.9 percent on May last year with a median value of A$491,000 ($471,000).
RP Data's director of research, Tim Lawless, noted all the decline in prices came in the second half of the month and might have reflected a negative reaction to the Labor government's Budget on May 14.
The drop came despite the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cutting interest rates to a record low of 2.75 percent early in the month.
Lawless noted that some other indicators of the housing market pointed to underlying resilience. Auction clearance rates were holding around a healthy 70 percent, while average selling times had shortened and the volume of sales had increased.
Sydney was again the most expensive Australian city with a median home price of A$580,000, followed by Melbourne at A$512,500. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
