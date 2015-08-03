SYDNEY Aug 3 Home prices across Australia's
capital cities surged in July as demand in Sydney and Melbourne
stayed red hot even as regulators tightened the screws on
investment lending by banks.
The blistering pace will pile pressure on policy makers to
rein in borrowing for buy-to-let and make it trickier for the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut interest rates any
further into record territory.
Indeed, the heat in housing is a major reason the central
bank is widely expected to hold rates at 2 percent at its
monthly policy meeting on Tuesday.
Monday's figures from property consultant CoreLogic RP Data
showed dwelling prices across all of Australia's major cities
surged 2.8 percent in July, on top of a 2.1 percent jump in
June.
Annual growth in home values picked up to 11.1 percent, from
9.8 percent in June. Again, headline growth masked wide
divisions between cities with much of the strength concentrated
in Sydney and Melbourne.
For July alone, Sydney prices rose 3.3 percent and Melbourne
leapt 4.9 percent. Annual gains in those cities were 18.4
percent and 11.5 percent respectively.
Markets were much cooler elsewhere, with Adelaide slipping
1.1 percent in the month and Perth up just 0.1 percent.
RPData head of research Tim Lawless noted that since home
prices began to take off back in May 2012, Sydney had boasted
gains of almost 48 percent while Melbourne added 32.1 percent.
In contrast, prices in every other city had grown by less
than 13 percent.
Lawless also estimated that the total value of Australian
housing had increased by just over half a trillion dollars in
the past twelve months to reach A$6 trillion. That compares with
outstanding housing debt of around A$1.3 trillion.
Regulators have reacted by tightening lending standards for
property investment with the aim of keeping annual growth in
credit at 10 percent or less.
Banks have responded in the last couple of weeks by pushing
up mortgage rates for investment lending and increasing the size
of deposits needed for loans.
The jury is still out on whether these steps will work given
recent data showed credit advanced for home investment picked up
to a 10.7 percent annual pace in June, the fastest in seven
years.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Pullin)