SYDNEY Nov 2 Growth in home prices across
Australia's capital cities slowed in October as tightened rules
on investment lending and rising mortgage rates let the steam
out of the Sydney market.
Monday's figures from property consultant CoreLogic RP Data
showed dwelling prices across the major cities edged up 0.2
percent in October, from September when they climbed 0.9
percent.
Annual growth in home values dipped to 10.1 percent, from
11.0 percent in September. Again, the headline numbers masked
wide divisions between cities.
For October alone, Sydney prices nudged up by 0.3 percent,
while Melbourne rose 0.6 percent after a big increase the month
before. Prices fell in Brisbane and Perth, while Adelaide
enjoyed an unusually strong month with a gain of 1.5 percent.
Annual price growth in Sydney stood at 15.6 percent, with
Melbourne just behind at 12.8 percent. Sydney had the highest
median dwelling price of A$800,000 ($570,000), followed by
Melbourne's A$600,000.
Regulators have reacted to the bullish conditions in Sydney
and Melbourne by tightening lending standards for property
investment with the aim of keeping annual growth in investment
lending at 10 percent or less.
The major Australian banks also announced increases in
mortgage rates last month both for investors and home owners,
blaming higher regulatory costs.
"It's not just the fact that mortgage rates have recently
risen outside of any lift in the cash rate," said RPData head of
research Tim Lawless.
"We are also seeing approximately a 30 per cent premium on
investment related mortgage rates, tighter lending standards and
borrowers generally requiring a larger deposit."
Home prices have come a long way, with median values in
Sydney up 77 percent since the end of 2008, and policymakers are
keen to see a slowdown in price growth.
Lawless also noted that gross rental yields had fallen to
record lows of 3.4 percent for houses and 4.3 percent for
apartments.
