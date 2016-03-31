SYDNEY, April 1 Australian home prices rose only
marginally in March while annual growth braked to its slowest in
31 months, a cooling that should please policy makers worried
about the risk of a borrowing-fuelled bubble.
Friday's figures from property consultant CoreLogic RP Data
showed its index of home prices for the combined capital cities
rose 0.2 percent in March, compared to February when prices
increased by 0.5 percent.
Annual growth slowed sharply to 6.4 percent, down from 7.6
percent the month before and a cycle peak of 11.5 percent struck
last year.
That would be a comfort to the Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA) which signalled alarm last year when a surge in borrowing
for investment properties risked over-heating the market.
Regulators responded by tightening lending standards for
buying to let with the aim of keeping annual growth in loans at
10 percent or less.
Investment borrowing has since subsided, removing one
potential hurdle to a further cut in official interest rates.
The central bank holds its monthly policy on April 5 and is
widely expected to keep rates at 2 percent, though investors are
still toying with the idea of a cut later this year.
As usual, growth in home prices varied widely across
Australia's major cities. Sydney saw a rise of 1 percent in
March, from February, but the annual pace dropped to 7.4 percent
from 9.5 percent. It touched a peak of 18.4 percent in July last
year.
Prices in Melbourne dipped 0.6 percent in March, but values
were still up 9.8 percent for the year. Prices outside of the
major cities grew just 1.6 percent in the year to March.
Only Perth and Darwin saw outright declines in prices for
the year, and those were modest.
"Overall, no indicators have emerged to suggest that
dwelling values are starting to show sharp declines in any of
the capital cities," said RP Data head of research Tim Lawless.
"We are likely to see Sydney and Melbourne dwelling values
continue to rise, at least on average over 2016 and 2017,
however growth rates are likely to be substantially lower than
what has been recorded over previous years."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)