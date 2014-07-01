SYDNEY, July 1 Australian home prices rebounded
across the capital cities in June, recouping much of May's
decline and suggesting there was still life left in the housing
market.
Figures from property consultant RPData-Rismark showed
dwelling prices rose 1.4 percent in June, from May when they had
fallen 1.9 percent.
May's decline had prompted talk the market was out of puff
and due for a large correction. But the data are not seasonally
adjusted and the market can swing sharply from month to month.
Prices were 10.1 percent higher than in June last year, a
moderate slowdown from May's pace of 10.7 percent. Clearance
rates at home auction remained firm at around the 60 percent
mark, while demand for mortgages was relatively high.
Sydney and Melbourne again boasted the biggest gains in
June, as they have for the past year. Home prices in Sydney were
15.4 percent higher than in June last year, while Melbourne saw
gains of 9.4 percent.
Rising home prices have been welcomed by policymakers as
necessary to encourage a much-needed revival in home building,
which is indeed underway.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is counting on home
construction to provide vital support to the economy as a long
boom in mining investment cools.
The central bank recently played down fears that a bubble
might be forming in the market, but has warned investors not to
count on double-digit price increases indefinitely.
RP Data research director Tim Lawless said there had been a
moderation in the trend growth of prices to a more "sustainable
level".
"With interest rates remaining low for the foreseeable
future, it is doubtful that housing values will start to slide,
at least not at a macro level," said Lawless.
The RBA holds its July policy meeting on Tuesday and is
considered certain to keep rates at a record low of 2.5 percent,
where they have been seen since a cut in August last year.
"What is more likely is that natural affordability
constraints will start to dent buyer demand, as will the low
rental yield scenarios that are very much evident across
Melbourne and Sydney," said Lawless.
He estimated gross rental returns were running at just 3.9
percent for capital city houses and 4.6 percent for units.
