SYDNEY Nov 3 Home prices across Australia's
capital cities picked up pace in October led by strong demand in
Sydney and Melbourne, a red flag to authorities who are
considering tightening lending standards to take some froth out
of the market.
Figures from property consultant RPData CoreLogic showed
dwelling prices over all of Australia's major cities climbed 1
percent in October, from September when they had inched up only
0.1 percent. For the three months to October, prices climbed 2.2
percent.
The pick up would likely not be welcomed by the Reserve Bank
of Australia (RBA) which has become concerned that a surge in
borrowing to buy investment properties could lift prices to
unsustainable levels.
Regulators are considering whether banks should face tougher
lending standards on some types of mortgages in an attempt to
restrain investors, with steps likely to be announced before
year end.
Yet the annual pace of home price growth did slow again in
October to stand at 8.9 percent, down from 9.3 percent in
September and a steamy 10.9 percent in August.
And all the gains in October came in just three cities, with
prices falling in five others.
"Looking at the increase in home values over the 12 months
to October, it is clear that the rate of capital growth is
continuing to moderate," said RP Data research director Tim
Lawless.
Sydney again led the way with annual price growth of 13.1
percent in October, though that compared with more than 16
percent a couple of months previously.
Still, the housing market remained strong overall with
auction clearance rates above 70 percent and turnover high.
The median price of a home in Sydney was A$680,000
($595,000), compared to A$555,000 in Melbourne and A$545,000
across all the major cities.
Rising home prices had been initially tolerated by
policymakers as necessary to encourage a much-needed revival in
home building, which is indeed underway.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Chris Reese)