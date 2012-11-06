(Adds analyst reaction, detail)
* House prices rise sluggish 0.3 pct for both Q3 and year
* Policy makers keen for a revival in home building
* RBA board meets, rate cut seen finely balanced
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 6 Australian house prices rose less
than expected last quarter while annual growth was barely
positive, a sign past rate cuts are having only a tepid impact
and an open door to more policy easing ahead of a central bank
decision later on Tuesday.
The government data showed prices for detached houses in
Australia's major cities edged up 0.3 percent in the September
quarter, compared to the June quarter when they rose 0.6
percent.
That was well short of forecasts for a 1.0 percent increase
and left prices up a slim 0.3 percent on a year ago, though it
did put an end five straight quarters of annual contraction.
"There's no sign of broad-based inflation in the housing
market and the rate cuts to date have had very muted traction on
construction," said Michael Turner, a strategist at RBC Capital
Markets. "There's certainly no "frothiness" in prices that would
prevent a rate cut today."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its monthly policy
meeting on Tuesday and could choose to reinforce the impact of
its October easing with a 25 basis point cut to 3 percent, so
matching the record low reached during the global financial
crisis.
A majority of analysts in a Reuters poll expect it to pull
the trigger, but investors are less sure in part due to
recent signs of economic improvement in China and the United
States.
The uncertainty on timing was evident in interbank futures
<0#YIB:> which put the probability of a move on Tuesday at 38
percent, while swap rates put it at 48 percent.
A move to 3 percent is still fully priced in by Christmas,
with 2.75 percent tipped as the floor for rates next year.
The RBA has already cut by 100 basis points since May,
citing a global slowdown, a softer labour market, a high
currency and falling prices for some of Australia's major
resource exports.
The pullback in export earnings has led some miners to rein
back on their more ambitious spending plans such that the RBA
now believes the boom in resource investment will peak earlier
than previously expected, around the middle of next year.
So policymakers are trying to stimulate other sectors of the
economy, and particularly home building, to make up for the
pullback in mining spending when that eventually comes.
NOT BLOWING BUBBLES
While the RBA clearly wants a recovery in the depressed home
building sector, it will have to be careful not to re-ignite
home prices. The central bank has spent the better part of two
decades fighting to prevent a bubble in prices and will not want
to undo all that good work.
So far, anyway, the signs are in its favour.
Last week, a well-regarded monthly measure of prices from
property consultant RP Data-Rismark showed prices for homes in
the major cities fell 1.0 percent in October, unwinding much of
a 1.4 percent made jump in September. Prices were still down 1.1
percent on the year.
There has also been no sign of a revival in demand for home
loans. Annual growth in outstanding mortgage credit slowed to
4.0 percent in September, the lowest in at least 35 years and
glacial compared to the double-digit pace of the last couple of
decades.
"The modest fall in house prices in October can perversely
be looked at as a positive development," said Savanth Sebastian,
an economist at CommSec. "The last thing that the Reserve Bank
wants to see is significant growth in property prices."
He noted that low vacancy rates and rising rents meant total
returns on property were up a healthy 3.1 percent in the year to
October, which could attract more investment in home building.
Population growth had also picked up, with almost 160,000
permanent migrants arriving in the year to August, which should
support demand.
(Editing by John Mair)