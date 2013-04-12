SYDNEY, April 12 More Australians expect home
prices to rise in the year ahead than at any time since
mid-2010, a survey showed on Friday, further evidence that low
mortgage rates are working to revive the housing market.
The survey by Westpac and the Melbourne Institute also
showed far fewer consumers now feared there would be a drop in
prices, lessening one potential impediment to demand.
The survey's index of house price expectations jumped to
53.9 percent in April, from 26.7 percent in January. The index
measures respondents anticipating rising prices minus those
expecting a fall.
That was the highest reading since July 2010 and reflected
in part the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) efforts to
stimulate the market with rate cuts in October and December.
"The sharp upgrade in house price expectations is evidence
that Australia's housing recovery is consolidating," said
Matthew Hassan, a senior economist at Westpac.
"It implies that buyers will be less inclined to hold off in
anticipation of lower prices and sellers will be less inclined
to accept 'lowball' price offers."
The survey found 62 percent of respondents expected home
prices to rise over the next 12 months, while 30 percent looked
for a steady outcome and 8 percent for falls. The latter was the
lowest since April 2010.
A moderate rise in home prices in recent months, combined
with gains in equities, have also helped rebuild household
wealth and underpinned a hefty increase in retail sales this
year.
That is one reason the central bank has held rates steady at
3 percent at its past three policy meetings, though it stands
ready to ease further if needed.
There were also signs of a pick up in mortgage demand in a
report from property consultant RP Data on Friday.
Its index of mortgage activity climbed a seasonally adjusted
6.2 percent in March, from February, to reach 91.1. The index
covers around 90 percent of the residential mortgage market and
has a close correlation with official figures on housing
finance.
"The strong result comes at a time when we are also seeing a
sustained lift in many other housing market measures including a
recovery in dwelling values, higher auction clearance rates and
less discounting from vendors," RP Data said in a note.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)