SYDNEY May 1 Home prices in Australia's major cities dipped in April after a strong first quarter, though rising rents and high auction clearance rates pointed to underlying resilience in demand, an industry survey showed on Wednesday.

Figures from property consultant RP Data-Rismark showed dwelling prices fell 0.5 percent in April, from March when they climbed 1.3 percent. Prices were still up 2.7 percent on April last year with a median value of A$485,000 ($502,800).

"When viewed in line with other metrics such as auction clearance rates, private treaty indicators and some improvement in housing finance demand, it is likely that the negative April result will be a blip along the path to recovery," said RP Data's director of research, Tim Lawless.

"A more measured pace of growth is a much more realistic outcome for the Australian housing market, especially considering that the first quarter is typically the strongest for value growth."

House values were up 2.7 percent over the past year, while unit values rose 2.5 percent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut interest rates to a record-matching low of 3 percent last year in part to help revive a dormant housing market.

The resulting moderate rise in home prices has added to household wealth and helped fuel a pick up in consumption in the first couple of months of this year.

Lawless noted that auction clearance rates in the major markets of Sydney and Melbourne were holding around a healthy 70 percent. Rents for houses rose 1.4 percent over the three months to April, while rents for units increased by 1.3 percent.

Sydney was again the most expensive Australian city with a median home price of A$565,000, followed by Perth at A$499,000.

