SYDNEY May 1 Home prices in Australia's major
cities dipped in April after a strong first quarter, though
rising rents and high auction clearance rates pointed to
underlying resilience in demand, an industry survey showed on
Wednesday.
Figures from property consultant RP Data-Rismark showed
dwelling prices fell 0.5 percent in April, from March when they
climbed 1.3 percent. Prices were still up 2.7 percent on April
last year with a median value of A$485,000 ($502,800).
"When viewed in line with other metrics such as auction
clearance rates, private treaty indicators and some improvement
in housing finance demand, it is likely that the negative April
result will be a blip along the path to recovery," said RP
Data's director of research, Tim Lawless.
"A more measured pace of growth is a much more realistic
outcome for the Australian housing market, especially
considering that the first quarter is typically the strongest
for value growth."
House values were up 2.7 percent over the past year, while
unit values rose 2.5 percent.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut interest rates to a
record-matching low of 3 percent last year in part to help
revive a dormant housing market.
The resulting moderate rise in home prices has added to
household wealth and helped fuel a pick up in consumption in the
first couple of months of this year.
Lawless noted that auction clearance rates in the major
markets of Sydney and Melbourne were holding around a healthy 70
percent. Rents for houses rose 1.4 percent over the three months
to April, while rents for units increased by 1.3 percent.
Sydney was again the most expensive Australian city with a
median home price of A$565,000, followed by Perth at A$499,000.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)