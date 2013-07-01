SYDNEY, July 1 Home prices in Australia's major cities rebounded in June to more than make up for falls the previous two months, a hopeful sign that low mortgage rates were working to fuel demand.

Figures out Monday from property consultant RP Data-Rismark showed dwelling prices rose 1.9 percent in June, from May when they dipped 1.2 percent. Prices were up 3.8 percent on June last year with a median value of A$491,000 ($448,700).

RP Data's director of research, Tim Lawless, said lower mortgage rates were starting to have a positive impact on the housing market, though activity was subdued compared to the buoyant conditions of 2009 when rates were last this low.

For the whole second quarter, home prices were up just 0.2 percent on the previous quarter.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has been counting on low rates to help revive the housing market, particularly for building, and support the economy as a long boom in mining cools.

The central bank cut rates to a record low of 2.75 percent in May and most analysts still expect at least more easing before year end.

Sydney was again the most expensive Australian city with a median home price of A$580,000, followed by Canberra at A$515,000. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)