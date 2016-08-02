* Economy likely slowed in Q2 as net exports flag
* Approvals to build new homes slip unexpectedly in June
* Market wagering RBA to cut interest rates later Tuesday
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Aug 2 Australia's economy likely slowed
last quarter as net exports came off the boil after a very
strong start to the year, while a second month of falls in
approvals to build new homes pointed to an eventual slowdown in
housing.
Tuesday's disappointing data only added to the case for
another cut in rates when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
announces the result of its August policy meeting at 0430 GMT.
Market pricing implies a 70 percent probability of a quarter
point cut in the cash rate to an historic low of 1.5 percent
. The majority of analysts polled by Reuters also favour
an easing, which would be the second so far this year.
"The call will be very close," said Bill Evans, chief
economist at Westpac. "However, our overriding view is that the
inflation environment has deteriorated so quickly that a further
move would be the best policy for now."
The headline consumer price index slipped to 17-year lows in
the June quarter and core inflation was stuck at an all-time
trough of 1.5 percent, well short of the central bank's
long-term target band of 2 to 3 percent.
While the economy did outpace forecasts by growing 1.1
percent in the first quarter of the year, that was largely
thanks to a huge contribution from net exports which looks
unlikely to be repeated.
Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out Tuesday
showed the country's trade deficit widened sharply to A$3.2
billion ($2.4 billion) in June as exports fell 1 percent while
imports rose 2 percent.
For the three months to June as a whole, analysts now
suspect net exports added only a little to economic growth.
Another source of strength for the economy has been a boom
in home building, fuelled in large part by record low mortgage
rates. Home construction alone added 0.4 percentage points to
economic growth in the year to March.
While the pipeline of new work remains historically high,
there are signs the market has plateaued for now. Approvals to
build new homes slipped 2.9 percent in June to a seven-month
low, leaving them down 5.9 percent on a year ago.
That comes as a surge in new home supply over the last few
years takes some of the steam out of house prices.
Figures from property consultant CoreLogic out this week
showed annual growth in home prices for Australia's capital
cities slowed to 6.1 percent July, down from 8.3 percent in June
and a long way from last year's peak above 11 percent.
"The recent moderation in the rate of capital gains should
be viewed as a positive sign that growth in dwelling values may
be returning to more sustainable levels," said CoreLogic's Asia
Pacific research director Tim Lawless.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)