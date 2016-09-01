By Wayne Cole
| SYDNEY, Sept 1
SYDNEY, Sept 1 Australia has successfully used
historically low borrowing costs to spark a boom in home
building that has helped shepherd the economy through the dog
days of a global mining downturn.
Yet the rush of new homes has also compressed rental yields
to record lows and put downward pressure on already tepid
inflation - an alarming trend rate cuts were supposed to remedy.
Rents were the single biggest factor behind the marked
inflation slowdown this year that prompted a reluctant Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) to further cut rates to a record low of
1.5 percent, juicing up the housing market even more.
"It's ironic. They cut rates to boost housing supply, but
that's turned into a material drag on inflation," said George
Tharenou, an economist at UBS.
The drag on inflation is likely to be protracted, given UBS
now believes the building boom will not peak until 2018, and
seemingly argues for even more stimulus.
"But there's a limit here. Easing would only push inflation
down further," said Tharenou. "With all this housing activity
adding to GDP growth, the economy just does not need more cuts."
Australia completed 190,000 new homes in 2015, 20 percent
more than 10 years ago. Housing starts have since surged to an
annualised 229,000, well above estimates of fundamental demand.
Approvals to build new homes surged over 11 percent in July,
led by a 23 percent jump in apartments.
Residential construction directly added 0.4 percentage
points to gross domestic product growth in the year to March,
and bolstered by spending to furnish new homes, helped the
economy boast overall growth of 3.1 percent.
IT'S ALL ABOUT CAPITAL RETURNS
All this supply has led to a sharp rise in vacancies.
Investors in Australia typically buy for capital gains rather
than rental returns - understandable given Sydney home prices
have climbed around 60 percent in the past four years.
An added wrinkle is that investors who buy to let get a
"negative gearing" tax break which allows them to offset rental
losses against their other income, and there is also a capital
gains tax discount on homes held for more than one year.
The result has been a flood of rental properties and a drop
in rental yields to record lows. This matters because rents are
a major component of consumer price inflation (CPI).
Rents make up around 7 pct of the CPI basket, more than
either health or education. They also comprise an even larger 10
percent share of the core price measures the RBA focuses on.
Rental inflation was just 0.7 percent in the year to June,
the weakest since the recession of the early 1990s and a world
away from the 8 percent-plus seen as recently as 2008.
That was a major reason CPI inflation braked sharply to a
17-year low of 1.0 percent in the year to June, while core
inflation stood at a record low of 1.5 percent.
Both were below the RBA's target band of 2 to 3 percent and
directly triggered rate cuts in May and August.
Even after that easing, the RBA conceded inflation would
likely not reach even the bottom of its target until late 2018 -
with rents fingered as a leading culprit.
"The significant increase in apartment supply in train is
likely to weigh on rental growth further, so the RBA will find
it difficult to return inflation to its target band in the near
term," said Tapas Strickland, an economist at NAB.
"Interestingly, seeking to return inflation more quickly to
the target band by repeatedly cutting rates could be
counter-productive as it could risk encouraging additional
housing supply in a market where fears of oversupply are
emerging."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)