By Wayne Cole
| SYDNEY, April 10
SYDNEY, April 10 Demand for home loans in
Australia seems to be coming off the boil just in time to allay
policymakers' concerns about a speculative spiral in house
prices, so widening scope for a cut in interest rates next
month.
Talk of a housing "bubble" has been rife in the media in
recent months and was cited as one reason the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) skipped a chance to ease further at its April
policy meeting this week.
Yet rising prices were far from a national phenomenon, with
the heat concentrated very much in Sydney, where home prices
climbed 2.6 percent in the last month alone, and are up 13.5
percent over the year, according property consultant RP Data.
That was well ahead of the second largest city, Melbourne,
which managed annual growth of only 6.2 percent. In Brisbane,
Adelaide and Perth prices rose between 1 and 3 percent.
Indeed, annual price growth nationally has slowed to 7.7
percent, from last year's peak of 11.5 percent,
Likewise, the speculative lending that most troubled
regulators was very Sydney-centric. Loans for property
investment in New South Wales had risen almost 150 percent over
the past three years to account for near half the value of all
mortgage approvals in the state.
The national trend was not nearly as strong and now seems to
be softening as desired.
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures out on Friday showed
loans for investment dropped 3.4 percent in February. It was the
second month of falls and left the annual growth rate at the
slowest since late 2012.
That could reassure the RBA that steps already undertaken by
regulators will curb the worst of the speculation.
The country's main banking watchdog, the Australian
Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), has since December been
breathing down the neck of any lender that was growing its
mortgage book by more than 10 percent per year.
Institutions deemed insufficiently prudent faced
everstricter controls, and ultimately an increase in the capital
they needed to set aside to cover home loans.
APRA can tighten capital requirements for individual banks
without having to make it public, which makes it easier to use
and thus a more effective deterrent.
"Today's lending data may be early signs that the warnings by
the RBA and changes introduced by APRA are having some effect,"
said Michael Workman, a senior economist at CBA who expects the
central bank will cut rates to a record low of 2 percent in May.
