* Mining sector shed nearly a fifth of workers in year
* Professional services added twice the losses in mining
* Professionals and others boosted by housing boom
* New home starts hit record of nearly 200,000 in 2014
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 20 As Australia's cooling mining
sector lays off workers, an army of white-collar professionals
is more than filling the employment gap, courtesy of a housing
sector stoked by record low interest rates.
In the year to February, 99,000 net new positions were
created in the professional, scientific and technical services
sector, a category stuffed with architects, engineers and
lawyers.
That's twice as many as were lost to mining, which shed
almost a fifth of its workers over the year.
The professional sector now employs a record 987,800 people,
more than manufacturing and the fourth-biggest employer overall,
official data released last month showed.
"The home-building boom is serving to lift a raft of boats,"
said Craig James, chief economist at CommSec.
In 2014, new home starts hit a record of nearly 200,000,
official data showed.
"Architects, carpenters, building material suppliers,
hardware and homemaker stores are just some of the areas
benefiting from the building boom," said James.
Sydney-based Luigi Rosselli Architects, which expanded its
team by 10-20 percent in the past year, is among the
beneficiaries.
"Now the work just comes in by emails and telephone. Before,
you had to be much more proactive," Rosselli, who counts Chinese
investors, bankers, doctors and lawyers among his clients, told
Reuters.
"The worst bit was around 2009. Then we had around 25-30
projects at a time. Now we've got 40-45 projects going. The
value of work that we were working at the time was around A$40
million ($31 million). Now we're close to the A$90-$100 million
mark."
BUILDING MOMENTUM
Led by unprecedented approvals for high-rise apartments,
housing construction activity is expected to hit a fresh high in
2015, analysts at ANZ said, adding annual housing
starts should top out at 210,000 dwellings this year.
"Moreover, high-rise apartment construction lags are likely
to sustain construction activity for longer than previous
cycles," said David Cannington, senior economist at ANZ.
The employment figures for professionals, due to be updated
in June, look likely to improve after the latest data showed a
surprising pick-up in overall jobs growth in March and upward
revisions to the previous month.
In March, the unemployment rate fell back to 6.1 percent
from a revised 6.2 percent. It has been ranging between 5.9 and
6.3 percent over the past year, defying predictions of a
deteriorating labour market.
That is in part because mining, though struggling, is a
small employer overall, accounting for just 1.8 percent of the
country's workers even though it accounts for around 10 percent
of gross domestic product.
All of which is welcome news to the Reserve Bank of
Australia, which was able to eschew a cut in interest rates this
month.
Even so, markets expect the central bank will deliver
another 50 basis points of easing over the coming year, taking
the cash rate from 2.25 percent to new record lows, as
employers are not fully embracing the "animal spirits" that RBA
governor Glenn Stevens has repeatedly urged.
"I am a little more cautious in taking on staff after being
very badly burnt in the (global financial crisis)," said Justin
Loe, director of architectural firm Bayview Design Group in
Sydney, who currently has four people in his team.
"However, I am looking for staff. We are getting busier," he
said.
($1 = A$1.2850)
