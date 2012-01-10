(Refiles to fix typo in bullets)
SYDNEY, Jan 10 Approvals to build new
homes in Australia jumped sharply in November in a partial
recovery from two months of steep falls, offering hope the
struggling sector might have finally hit bottom now interest
rates are falling.
Tuesday's data showed approvals to build new homes climbed
8.4 percent in November to 11,424, topping forecasts of a 7
percent gain. Approvals were still down almost 19 percent on the
same month last year but could at least stabilise following rate
cuts in both November and December.
"Overall, the rebound in approvals is a welcome relief,
after a concerning sharp drop through 2011," said George
Tharenou, a senior economist at UBS.
"Importantly, leading indicators have been suggesting for a
while that approvals are close to a trough - and today's bounce
finally provides some evidence of that."
The Australian dollar was little moved as the data
were not strong enough to alter expectations of further policy
easing given the damage the European debt crisis was doing to
economic growth globally.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> imply a three-in-four chance the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut rates by a further 25
basis points to 4.0 percent when it next meets on Feb. 7.
"The full benefit of the recent rate cuts has yet to be
fully enjoyed by the housing market - and another RBA cut in
February would provide a further support," added Tharenou.
The home building industry has been struggling for well over
a year, in contrast to the engineering sector which has been
riding a truly epic boom in resource investment.
Australian demographic trends were consistent with an
underlying new housing demand of 180,000 to 185,000 per annum,
well ahead of new construction. Actual home construction looked
to have been just 148,000 last year, the latest in a string of
subdued years for building.
Still, the shortage of new homes has in turn helped limit
the decline in house prices that followed the RBA's last
tightening campaign, which took rates from 3 percent in late
2009 to 4.75 percent by November 2010.
"The demand-supply balance in the Australian housing market
suggests limited risk of a US-style house price collapse," said
Michael Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank.
"As a result, there is an excess demand for dwellings," he
argued. "Low residential vacancy rates and above-average growth
in dwelling rents are the visible signs of this imbalance."
With mortgage rates now falling and banks discounting
aggressively to grab market share, the worst could be over for
prices.
For an average mortgage of A$300,000 ($307,800), a cut in
rates of 50 basis points equals a saving of around A$1,200 a
year, a big boost to incomes while making homes more affordable.
Figures from property consultant RP Data-Rismark show home
prices in Australia's major cities rose 0.1 percent in November,
from the previous month, the first increase in 11 months.
Prices were down a moderate 3.7 percent for the entire year
to November, and that was from a record high.
"As Australia's most interest rate sensitive sector, the
housing market will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the
RBA's munificence," said Rismark's director, Christopher Joye.
"We expect to see house prices rising again in 2012."
