By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Jan 16 A private gauge of Australian consumer inflation suggested price pressures remained well contained last quarter, offering scope for another cut in interest rates as early as February as insurance against global risks.

Other data out on Monday showed job advertisements continued to drift lower last month, likely heralding a tick-up in unemployment and little inflationary danger from wages.

Slower inflation has already allowed the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to trim its cash rate by half a percentage point to 4.25 percent, in part as insurance against the headwinds coming out of Europe.

With the debt crisis in Europe showing no signs of abating, many analysts expect a further cut to 4.0 percent at the RBA's next policy meeting on Feb. 7.

"Inflation tumbled over the course of 2011, paving the way for the RBA to shift monetary policy back to a neutral setting," said Annette Beacher, TD Securities' head of Asia Pacific research.

"As we anticipate many more months of global financial market ructions due to the unravelling European debt crisis, as well as underlying inflation dipping beneath the bottom of the RBA's target band, we expect a cut to 4 percent in February."

Indeed, she sees rates reaching 3.5 percent by the middle of the year. Interbank rate futures <0#YIB:> imply a three-in-four chance of a cut next month and rates of 3.37 percent by June.

Crucially, the TD Securities-Melbourne Institute measure of underlying inflation rose 0.3 percent in December to keep the annual pace at a tame 2.2 percent, near the floor of the RBA's long-term target band of 2 to 3 percent.

If that outcome is mirrored by the official measures of fourth-quarter underlying inflation due on Jan. 25, it would add greatly to the case for another cut in coming weeks.

Underlying inflation surprised by slowing to just under 2.5 percent in the third quarter of last year, restrained by a high Australian dollar, a cautious consumer and discounting from retailers.

Neither did there seem to be much of an inflationary pulse from the labour market with unemployment edging up to 5.3 percent late last year.

ANZ SEES JOBLESS RATE RISING

Figures from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group out on Monday showed job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet dipped 0.9 percent in December, likely pointing to only modest growth in employment ahead.

The official jobs report for December, due on Thursday, is expected to show the jobless rate holding at 5.3 percent. Analysts generally expect a modest rise in employment of 10,000 jobs, after a surprise drop of 6,300 in November.

ANZ expects the jobless rate to climb to 5.5 percent by the middle of the year.

"A further modest rise in the unemployment rate, together with continued heightened global risks, should keep domestic inflationary pressures relatively benign for now," said ANZ's head of Australian economics, Katie Dean.

"This will provide the RBA with further scope to provide another modest easing of monetary policy."

The initial cut in rates already seems to have provided a lift to the subdued Australian housing market. The number of home loans taken out in November rose 1.4 percent to the highest since December 2009, government data showed on Monday.

That was the eighth straight monthly gain and anecdotal evidence suggests banks saw more demand in December.

Reporting by Wayne Cole