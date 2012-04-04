(Recasts, adds analysts' reactions, details throughout)

* Trade deficit of A$480 mln confounds forecasts for surplus

* Coal exports hit by weather, though iron ore rebounds

* Trade to drag on economy in Q1, adds to case for May rate cut

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, April 4 Australia's trade account unexpectedly remained in the red for a second straight month in February as bad weather hit coal shipments, a disappointing outcome that reinforces the case for a cut in interest rates next month.

The Australian dollar slipped to a three-month low after Wednesday's data showed a deficit on goods and services of A$480 million ($494 million) in February, when analysts had hoped for a surplus of A$1.0 billion.

That followed a A$971 million deficit in January, the first back-to-back deficits since early 2010 when Australia's exports were still recovering from the global recession.

"Coal exports were clearly hit by the weather in the month but it's still not a great showing," said Su-Lin Ong, a senior economist at RBC Capital Markets. "Imports were also soft and it all points to sub-par economic growth for the first quarter."

The trade numbers follow a string of subdued economic indicators that led the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) this week to set the stage for a rate cut as early as May.

Acknowledging that economic growth had disappointed, the central bank signalled it would consider cutting rates at its May meeting should coming inflation data prove benign.

"That was an unusually transparent statement of intent from the RBA. Their minds seem to be set on a cut in May," said Ong.

The official consumer price report (CPI) for the first quarter is due on April 24 and is generally expected to show underlying inflation remained comfortably within the RBA's long-term target band of 2 to 3 percent.

Many analysts suspect a quarterly rise of around 0.6 percent in underlying inflation would be low enough to see the RBA cut rates to 4.0 percent at its next meeting on May 1.

Such a move would be a relief for the Labor government, which is slumping in opinion polls but still set to deliver a tough budget on May 8.

The fiscal tightening needed to get the budget back into surplus in 2012/13 as promised is sure to drag on economic growth and is another argument for easier monetary policy.

The market has long been wagering on a move in May, with interbank futures <0#YIB:> implying an 80 percent probability of a cut, with a further easing to 3.75 percent priced by August.

BLAME THE WEATHER

Much of the surprise on trade in February came from coal exports, which dropped 16 percent as bad weather disrupted shipments. That more than offset a 7 percent bounce in iron ore exports. Coal and iron ore are the resource-rich country's two biggest export earners but production has proven very vulnerable to bad weather and natural disasters in recent years.

Overall exports fell a seasonally adjusted 2 percent in February to A$24.4 billion, while imports dropped 3.9 percent to A$24.9 billion. Imports of consumption goods fell 7 percent, while capital goods, such as heavy machinery, fell 5 percent.

Still, there was something of a rebound in exports to China that had been hit hard in January by the timing of the Lunar New Year holiday. Exports of goods alone rose A$700 million to just over A$5.7 billion, leaving them 35 percent higher than in February last year.

China is Australia's single biggest export market and its red-hot demand for resources has driven a massive surge in earnings in the past few years.

The long-term outlook for strong demand from China and India has also led to massive investment in expanding capacity, which is yet to bear fruit.

Government data show miners alone expect to raise investment by 85 percent to a record A$94 billion in the year to June, with a further rise to at least A$120 billion planned for 2012/13.

Eventually, all this spending should greatly boost export volumes of iron ore, coal and liquefied natural gas. The output of LNG, in particular, is set to treble as A$180 billion of projects come on stream, making Australia the world's largest LNG exporter by 2017.

The government's Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics expects export earnings from commodities to reach an annual A$225 billion by 2016/17, up from A$190 billion last year.

"Despite projections of lower commodity prices over the medium term, increased resources and energy export earnings are projected to be underpinned by substantially greater export volumes for most commodities," said BREE chief economist Quentin Grafton. (Editing by Paul Tait)