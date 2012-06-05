* RBA cuts cash rate by 25 bps to 3.5 pct, lowest since late
2009
* Highlights uncertain global outlook, modest domestic
growth
* Market still pricing in more cuts
By Wayne Cole and Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 5 Australia's central bank cut
interest rates for a second month running on Tuesday in a bid to
shore up confidence at home, just as finance chiefs of advanced
economies around the world prepare to hold emergency talks on
the euro zone debt crisis.
Citing a weaker outlook abroad and only modest domestic
growth, the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its cash rate by 25
basis points to 3.5 percent.
The local dollar showed little lasting reaction
because the decision was largely expected, although some had
hoped for an even bigger cut given the darkening global outlook.
"The Board judged that, with modest domestic growth and a
weaker and more uncertain international environment, the outlook
for inflation afforded scope for a more accommodative stance of
monetary policy," RBA Governor Glenn Stevens said in a statement
after the central bank's monthly meeting.
The move followed grim economic data around the world, from
U.S. payrolls to Chinese manufacturing. Australia's A$1.4
trillion economy is heavily dependent on foreign demand for its
resource exports.
"It's a welcome decision. It is a win for households and
it's a dividend of returning our budget to surplus," Treasurer
Wayne Swan told reporters.
"The announcement today from the Reserve Bank gives
Australians confidence that the RBA has further room to move,
and of course a big part of that flexibility is the return to
surplus," he said.
Rates are now the lowest since December 2009, but still far
above those in the United States, Japan or Europe, which is one
reason investors are pricing in as much as 100 basis points of
further cuts within a year.
That would take rates beneath the record lows of 3 percent
plumbed during the worst days of the global financial crisis.
Australian households are highly sensitive to mortgage rates
as over a third have home loans, most of which are variable.
Mortgage debt totals around A$1.2 trillion ($1.17 trillion), or
1.5 times household disposable income, and paying the annual
interest on it takes almost a tenth of those earnings.
A reduction of 25 basis points in the standard variable
mortgage rates saves an average borrower around A$540 a year.
Australian banks are expected to pass on only part of the
latest easing to customers, choosing instead to maintain profit
margins in the face of higher funding costs.
"It is pretty clear what has driven today's decision and
ultimately the developments globally will continue to largely be
the key driver of policy for much of the rest of this year at
least," said Su-Lin Ong, senior economist at RBC. She expects at
least one more interest rate cut this year.
Global financial markets have been gripped with fears that
Spain's banking crisis will spiral out of control and that
Greece may face a messy exit from the euro zone after a June 17
election.
Other central banks this week will also be closely watched,
with the Bank of Canada due to hold its policy meeting later on
Tuesday, followed by the European Central Bank on Wednesday.
IMPACT HITS HOME
The impact of Europe's debt crisis hit home hard on Tuesday
when the country's top airline, Qantas Airways, warned
of a steep fall in underlying profit due to losses on its
international business. Shares in the airline slumped to a
record low of A$1.16.
There are also plenty of other home-grown reasons for the
RBA to favour monetary stimulus right now.
Price pressures are subdued, with measures of underlying
inflation near the floor of the central bank's long-term target
band of 2 to 3 percent, and fiscal policy is being tightened.
A strong currency and intense foreign competition has
pressured manufacturing and tourism, while a shift in spending
habits by penny-pinching consumers has scarred retailers and the
housing market.
Australia's huge mining sector continues to enjoy a
once-in-a-century investment boom, yet export growth has been
hampered by a combination of bad weather and supply bottlenecks.
Official figures out on Tuesday showed the country's exports
dropped by more than 7 percent in the first quarter. As a
result, net exports subtracted 0.5 percentage points from gross
domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter.
The main GDP report is due on Wednesday and is expected to
show the economy grew a sub-par 0.5 percent in the quarter,
compared to the previous quarter.