By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, June 8 Australia's trade deficit
narrowed by much more than expected in April as iron ore
shipments recovered from supply disruptions, setting the seal on
a week of strong data that has provided a big boost to
confidence in the economy.
Government figures out Friday showed the deficit on goods
and services shrank to A$203 million ($200 million) in April,
down from A1.28 billion the month before and well under
forecasts of A$900 million.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens
speaks at 0330 GMT and is likely to hail this week's run of
rousingly upbeat data as justification for the central bank's
dogged optimism on the resource-rich economy.
"For the last year the missing ingredient in the domestic
economy has been confidence, however this week may just change
all that - providing a real catalyst for a turnaround in
confidence," said Savanth Sebastian, an economist at CommSec.
The A$1.4 trillion economy had expanded by a surprisingly
rapid 1.3 percent in the first quarter, while annual growth of
4.3 percent was the fastest in over four years.
Then the government reported employment surged 39,800 in
May, when economists had been forecasting a fall of 5,000. The
jobless rate of 5.1 percent compares with 8.2 percent in the
United States and the UK, 7.3 percent in Canada and 11.0 percent
in the European Union.
All of which saw the market greatly scale back expectations
for how fast and far interest rates might fall. The RBA cut its
key cash rate by 25 basis points in Tuesday to 3.5 percent,
bringing the total easing delivered since November last year to
125 basis points.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> now imply around an 80 percent
chance of a further cut of 25 basis points in July. At the start
of the week not only had a cut been fully priced in but the
market had been heavily biased to an easing of 50 basis points.
Overnight indexed swaps, a measure of market
expectations for the cash rate, now show rates at 2.75 percent
in 12 months, compared to 2.5 percent a few days ago.
REBOUND IN IRON ORE
Friday's figures showed Australia's trade narrowed as
exports rebounded 3.3 percent to A$26.08 billion in April, the
highest reading in four months.
Much of the improvement came in iron ore, Australia's single
biggest earner, with shipments to China, Japan and South Korea
all up sharply. Iron ore and coal exports had disappointed over
the first quarter due to bad weather and supply bottlenecks.
China's surprise decision to cut interest rates this week
could also benefit exports going forward if it shores up demand
there. The Asian giant is Australia's single biggest customer,
taking a huge chunk of its iron ore output.
For the 10 months to April, Australia's exports of goods to
China were up 8.5 percent at A$62.4 billion giving it a surplus
of A$26.3 billion.
On the other side of the trade accounts, imports dipped 0.9
percent in April almost entirely due to a fall in volatile fuels
component. Imports of consumer goods rose 1 percent , mainly for
vehicles, while capital goods increased by 2 percent as miners
continue to invest heavily in new projects.
Other data out on Friday showed new home loans edged up by
0.2 percent in April, to be up 8 percent on the year. Demand for
loans has been subdued so far this year but could pick up
following the latest round of rate cuts.
Households are highly sensitive to mortgage rates as over a
third have home loans, most of which are variable. Mortgage debt
totals around A$1.2 trillion ($1.17 trillion), or 1.5 times
household disposable income, and paying the annual interest on
it takes almost a tenth of those earnings.
A reduction of 25 basis points in the standard variable
mortgage rates saves an average borrower around A$540 a year.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp on Friday
announced it was cutting mortgage rates by the full 25 basis
points. That was a surprise to many given banks have been
passing on only part of previous easings, choosing instead to
maintain profit margins in the face of higher funding costs.
By Wayne Cole