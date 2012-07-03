* RBA keeps rates at 3.5 pct following back to back cuts
* Says has been a material easing in policy in past six
months
* Market and analysts still expect further cuts ahead
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 3 Australia's central bank on
Tuesday held its main cash rate at 3.5 percent as it gauges
whether back-to-back cuts already delivered will be enough to
insulate the resource-rich economy from global gloom.
The Australian dollar edged higher as the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) made no mention of whether it might ease
again, though neither did it close the door on that option.
"As a result of the sequence of earlier decisions, there has
been a material easing in monetary policy over the past six
months," wrote RBA Governor Glenn Stevens.
"The Board judged that with inflation expected to be
consistent with the target and growth close to trend, but with a
more subdued international outlook than was the case a few
months ago, the stance of monetary policy remained appropriate."
The RBA cut rates by half a point in May and a further
quarter in June, taking them to the lowest since December 2009.
That brought the total easing since November last year to 125
basis points.
A Reuters poll of 19 analysts had found all expected rates
to stay at 3.5 percent this week, while interbank futures had put the chance of a cut at just one-in-ten.
Still, most analysts suspect policy could be eased again in
August should official figures on inflation for the second
quarter, due later this month, prove as benign as expected.
Indeed, odds are that annual underlying inflation slowed to
2 percent last quarter, the lowest reading since 1999 and the
very bottom of the RBA's 2 to 3 percent target band.
With price pressures tame, there would be plenty of scope
for stimulus as insurance against European uncertainty and the
slowdown in China, Australia's single biggest export market.
"Even if inflation rises from here, the starting point is
low," Paul Bloxham, an economist at HSBC, noted ahead of the
decision.
"Much of the developed world remains a colossal muddle.
European and U.S. debt problems are unresolved and the emerging
economies are also slowing," he added. "With these risks in
mind, we retain our view that the RBA will cut further."
RELATIVELY RESILIENT
Hoping to forestall recession, Europe's central bank is
widely expected to cut its main interest rate when it meets on
Thursday, while the Bank of England will likely announce more
bond buying.
In contrast, the Australian economy has generally surprised
with its resilience so far this year. Gross domestic product
(GDP) grew a brisk 4.3 percent to A$1.4 trillion in the year to
March, its fastest pace of growth in over four years.
The country's booming mining industry continues to spend
heavily on expanding production to meet demand from China and
India, investment that will run for some years yet.
Solid growth in household incomes and a low jobless rate of
5.1 percent have helped fuel consumption, especially on services
such as health, education, travel and eating out.
The housing sector has been deep in the doldrums, though
data out Tuesday showed a spark of life with approvals to build
new homes rising by the most on record in May.
The huge 27.3 percent jump in approvals blew away forecasts
of a mere 5.1 percent gain, with multi-unit approvals rising no
less than 58.7 percent in the month.
Still, a high Australian dollar and intense foreign
competition is pressuring manufacturing and retail, both big
employers. Prices for some of Australia's key commodities have
also been on the decline, notably for iron ore and coal, so
eating into export earnings.