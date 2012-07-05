(Adds analyst reaction)
* Trade deficit smaller than expected at A$285 mln in May
* Record month for merchandise exports to China
* Resilient domestic economy lessens urgency for rate cuts
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 5 Australia reported a smaller than
expected trade deficit for May as the resource-rich country
enjoyed a record month of exports to China, another sign of its
resilience to global headwinds.
Government figures out Thursday showed a deficit on goods
and services of A$285 million ($292 million) in May, under
forecasts of A$500 million. April's shortfall was also revised
down to just A$26 million, from an initial A$203 million.
Australia enjoyed a 14 percent jump in merchandise exports
to China, its single biggest market, which at an unadjusted
A$7.3 billion handily beat the previous record set in October
last year, despite a slowdown in the Asian giant.
For the whole 11 months to May, exports to China were up 19
percent to A$69.6 billion, earning Australia a whopping trade
surplus of almost A$30 billion.
"There had been worries that a slowdown in China had hit
exports in the first quarter, but now there's clear signs that
exports of bulk commodities are picking up again," said Brian
Redican, a senior economist at Macquarie.
"That suggests it was problems on the supply side and not
with demand," he added. "So these are another set of supportive
numbers. There's some light amid the clouds."
The trade figures cap a week of upbeat Australian data with
retail sales outpacing expectations in May, while approvals to
build new homes surged by a record.
All of which has seen the market scale back expectations for
how fast and far interest rates might fall. The Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) held rates at 3.5 percent at its policy meeting
this week and sounded in no hurry to move gain, noting that past
cuts had already delivered a "material" easing.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> now imply less than a 50 percent
chance of a further cut in August, when it had been fully priced
just a week ago.
Overnight indexed swaps, a measure of market
expectations for the cash rate, now show rates at 3 percent in
12 months, up from 2.75 percent.
INVESTMENT PIPELINE
Thursday's figures showed Australian exports rose by 2.2
percent seasonally adjusted to A$26.8 billion in May, the
highest reading in five months.
On the other side of the trade accounts, imports increased
by 3.2 percent to A$27 billion, mainly due to fuels. Imports of
capital goods increased by 3 percent with industrial transport
machinery in demand for mining projects.
Exports of metals and iron ore picked up further, with
shipments of iron ore fines to China up 17 percent. Iron ore and
coal exports had disappointed over the first quarter due to bad
weather and supply bottlenecks.
Miners are still betting heavily that demand from
urbanisation in China and India will grow for decades to come,
and are pouring massive amounts of money into mines and
liquefied natural gas.
Figures out this week showed no less than A$137 billion in
engineering work currently in the pipeline, or almost 10 percent
of Australia's A$1.4 trillion of gross domestic product (GDP).
On Wednesday, ConocoPhillips and Origin Energy
gave the go ahead for a second train at the A$23
billion Australia Pacific LNG project, one of three worth over
$50 billion currently underway in Queensland state.
Eventually all this spending should greatly lift export
volumes, with LNG output alone expected to triple.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Michael Perry)