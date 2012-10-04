* Retail sales up 0.2 pct in Aug, short of forecasts
* Approvals to build new homes up 6.4 pct, but still soft
overall
* Markets wagering on another rate cut for November
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Oct 4 Australian retail sales edged up
only marginally in August as weakness in household goods and
clothing pointed to restraint in discretionary spending, adding
to the case for further supportive cuts in interest rates.
The Australian dollar dipped to a one-month trough
after government figures showed retail sales rose 0.2 percent in
August from July, when they slipped 0.8 percent. That was under
forecasts of a 0.4 percent gain and left sales looking very
tepid for the quarter.
"There's some real weakness in household goods, apparel,
discretionary cafes and restaurants-type expenditure. The
softness -- you can see it in a range of indicators," said
Su-Lin Ong, a senior economist at RBC Capital Markets.
"We've had a pretty long held view of rates down to 2.75
percent in the first-half of next year. We're sticking to that."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut interest rates by a
quarter point to a three-year trough of 3.25 percent on Tuesday
as a slowdown in China, falling export prices and a high
currency all combined to darken the economic outlook.
Investors are convinced the central bank is not done yet,
with interbank futures <0#YIB:> showing a two-in-three
probability on a further move to 3.0 percent next month.
Overnight indexed swaps, which show where the
market thinks the cash rate will be over time, put rates down at
a record low of 2.67 percent in 12 months.
Such an easing would support household incomes as every
quarter point cut in mortgage rates reduces annual repayments on
an average A$300,000 home loan by around $564.
SPENDING ELSEWHERE
A pick-up in retailing would be a positive for the economy
given the A$260 billion ($265.5 billion) sector accounts for 18
percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and is the
second-biggest employer after the health industry, with 10.5
percent of all jobs.
Retailers have been suffering in the face of intense foreign
and online competition, while consumers seem to have fallen out
of love with department stores where sales have been especially
weak.
Industry figures out this week showed sales of new homes hit
a 15-year trough in August while turnover in all home sales is
a third lower now than the average of the previous decade,
draining demand for household goods like furniture and fridges.
Other data out on Thursday showed approvals to build new
homes rose 6.4 percent in August, but that followed a steep 21
percent plunge the month before and did nothing to change the
subdued outlook for home construction.
Yet none of this has stopped Australians splashing out on
new cars. Vehicles sales jumped to a record high in August and
rose further in September, to be up 9 percent on the same month
last year.
Sales of sports utility vehicles were racing along at a 20
percent annual pace, showing consumers still have the confidence
to splash out on big ticket items even while being cost
conscious elsewhere.
It is also notable that Australians continue to travel
abroad in record numbers, taking advantage of a still high
currency, just part of a trend toward spending more on services
and experiences than on retail goods.
($1 = 0.9795 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair & Kim Coghill)