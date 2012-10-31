(Adds analyst reaction, detail)

* Approvals to build new homes jump on shift to high-rise living

* But rate cuts yet to whet appetite for home loans

* Market split on chance of a policy easing next week

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Oct 31 Approvals to build new homes in Australia jumped past all expectations in September thanks to a revival in the apartment sector, yet record-low growth in home loans suggested past cuts in interest rates were yet to gain full traction.

Wednesday's data from the government showed building approvals climbed 7.8 percent in September to a three-month high of 13,388. That handily topped forecasts of just a 1 percent increase and came on top of a hefty 8.8 percent rise in August.

In contrast, the demand for home loans remained soporific with outstanding housing credit rising at the slowest annual pace in at least 35 years.

That is important as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has increasingly been counting on a recovery in the housing market to bolster the economy when the current boom in mining investment starts to crest next year.

"The pickup in approvals comes off very low levels but does point to a modest increase in activity," said Michael Turner, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"However, our scepticism about the momentum in residential construction remains given the limited response in housing finance to easing done thus far," he added. "Appetite for debt remains low and we continue to expect a 25 basis-point cut next week."

Earlier this month the central bank cut interest rates a quarter point to 3.25 percent, citing a slowdown in China, weaker export prices and a stubbornly high local currency.

Markets are pricing in a 54 percent probability it will ease again at its November policy meeting due next week, though an unexpectedly high reading for third-quarter inflation has complicated the outlook somewhat.

Annual underlying inflation picked up to 2.5 percent, from 2.1 percent, putting it back in the middle of the RBA's long-term target range of 2 to 3 percent.

That led some analysts to argue the central bank should skip a move on Nov. 6 to gather another month of economic data before reconsidering a cut in December.

BUILDING MORE, BORROWING LESS

Wednesday's approvals data did suggest the outlook for home building was brightening after a very long run of weakness. A shift to living in apartments saw multi-unit approvals jump almost 18 percent in September, to be up no less than 42 percent on the same month last year.

May of these are expensive tower blocks that should make a useful contribution to building investment in coming quarters, though they also take time to construct.

The protracted sluggishness of approvals has left fewer new homes for sale. The Housing Industry Association this week reported sales of new homes hit an 18-year low in September, having fallen for three months in a row.

Neither have Australians showed much inclination to take on a mortgage. Figures from the RBA on Wednesday showed housing credit edged up 0.4 percent in September, to be 4.0 percent higher for the year.

The annual pace was the slowest since the series began in 1976 and a long was from the double-digit growth that characterised the two previous decades.

Total outstanding credit in the private sector inched up 0.3 percent in September to A$2.1 trillion ($2.2 trillion), with personal borrowing on credit cards and the like very subdued.

Just this week, the deputy governor of the RBA, Philip Lowe, said the easing to date had led to a slight improvement in the property market but had done little to revive demand for home loans. Instead mortgage payers looked to be using the drop in rates to pay off their debts at a quicker pace.

(Editing by Eric Meijer)