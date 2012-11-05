(Corrects month in first para to September, from October)

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Nov 5 Australian retail sales rose a shade more than expected in September but could still not prevent a dip in spending for the whole third quarter, a mixed result that did little to change divided opinions over whether interest rates will be cut this week.

Monday's data from the government showed retail sales rose 0.5 percent in September, from August when they edged up by 0.3 percent. The increase was just above forecasts of a 0.4 percent gain, yet inflation adjusted sales for the third quarter still dipped 0.1 percent due to weakness back in July.

Other government data out on Monday showed the country's trade deficit narrowed to A$1.46 billion in September, from A$1.88 billion the month before. Yet the improvement owed more to weakness in imports than any recovery in exports, which fell 0.6 percent on lower prices for iron ore and coal.

Separately ANZ reported job advertisements across Australia fell 4.6 percent in October, the seventh straight month of decline and an ill omen for hiring.

As a result the Australian dollar was barely changed as the market stayed divided on whether the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would cut at its November policy meeting on Tuesday.

Fifteen out of 20 economists surveyed by Reuters expect the RBA to cut its cash rate 25 basis points to 3.0 percent at the Nov. 6 meeting, matching record lows reached during the global financial crisis.

But the market is more divided, with interbank futures <0#YIB:> putting the probability at 42 percent while swap rates put it at 54 percent.

A move to 3 percent is still fully priced in by Christmas, with 2.75 percent tipped for next year.

The RBA has already cut rates by 100 basis points since May, citing a global slowdown, a softer labour market at home and falling prices for some of Australia's major resource exports.

The impact of lower commodity prices was all too clear in the trade report which showed export earnings from metal ores and mineral fell A$3.2 billion over the whole third quarter, while coal exports dropped A$753 million.

The drop in earnings has in turn led some miners to rein back on their more ambitious spending plans such that the RBA now believes the boom in resource investment will peak earlier than previously expected, around the middle of next year.

Policy makers are trying to stimulate other sectors of the economy, and particularly home building, to make up for the pullback in mining spending when that eventually comes. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)