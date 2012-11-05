(Adds market reaction, detail)

* Retail sales +0.5 pct in Sept, but Q3 spending dips 0.1 pct

* Trade deficit narrows to A$1.46 bln, exports still soft

* New vehicle sales up strongly in Oct, but job ads skid

* Leaves market divided on whether RBA cuts rates on Tuesday

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Nov 5 A raft of Australian data out on Monday showed a pick-up in retail sales and roaring demand for new vehicles, but also weakness in labour demand and export earnings, a mixed bag that left markets divided on whether interest rates will be cut this week.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday and could choose to reinforce the impact of its October easing with a cut to 3 percent, so matching the record low reached during the global financial crisis.

A majority of analysts in a Reuters poll expected it would pull the trigger, but investors are more circumspect in part due to recent signs of economic improvement in China and the United States.

"For the RBA, it looks to be a 50-50 call tomorrow, the signs that earlier rate cuts are starting to have some impact is some sort of marginal negative against another move," said Michael Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank.

"We're in the rate-cut camp but these numbers suggest that whatever happens tomorrow we are near the low point on interest rates in this cycle."

The uncertainty on timing was evident in interbank futures <0#YIB:> which put the probability of a move on Tuesday at 42 percent, while swap rates put it at 54 percent.

A move to 3 percent is still fully priced in by Christmas, with 2.75 percent tipped as the floor for rates next year.

The RBA has already cut by 100 basis points since May, citing a global slowdown, a softer labour market at home and falling prices for some of Australia's major resource exports.

The impact of lower commodity prices was all too clear in Monday's trade report which showed earnings from iron ore fell by 11 percent in September. Exports to China, Australia's single biggest market for the steel-making mineral, were down by a quarter on the same month last year.

Overall, exports dipped 0.6 percent in September while imports dropped 2.2 percent, leaving the country with a trade deficit of A$1.46 billion.

UNEMPLOYMENT A GROWING CONCERN

The pullback in export earnings has led some miners to rein back on their more ambitious spending plans such that the RBA now believes the boom in resource investment will peak earlier than previously expected, around the middle of next year.

Policy makers are trying to stimulate other sectors of the economy, and particularly home building, to make up for the pullback in mining spending when that eventually comes.

So far, lower rates have had a limited impact on cautious consumers who prefer saving over spending, at least on some things. While retail sales did rise a moderate 0.5 percent in September that came after two soft months and left spending down 0.1 percent for the third quarter when adjusted for inflation.

In contrast, Australians cannot seem to get enough of new sport utility vehicles, with sales rocketing 26 percent in October compared to the same month last year.

Industry figures showed total sales of new vehicles were up 12.2 percent in the year to October, a third straight month of strength thanks perhaps in part to low rates for financing.

Analysts suspect that appetite might not last if unemployment keeps creeping higher.

A survey of job advertisements from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed a drop of 4.6 percent in October, the seventh month of falls and a bad omen for hiring.

"The general trend of weaker job advertising and continuing job losses as businesses restructure and/or cut costs, suggests continuing upward pressure on the unemployment rate," said ANZ's head of Australian economics, Ivan Colhoun.

And the jobless rate is a key concern for the RBA.

"This upward pressure on the unemployment rate will see the RBA cut rates further," he said. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Eric Meijer)