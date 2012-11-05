(Adds market reaction, detail)
* Retail sales +0.5 pct in Sept, but Q3 spending dips 0.1
pct
* Trade deficit narrows to A$1.46 bln, exports still soft
* New vehicle sales up strongly in Oct, but job ads skid
* Leaves market divided on whether RBA cuts rates on Tuesday
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 5 A raft of Australian data out on
Monday showed a pick-up in retail sales and roaring demand for
new vehicles, but also weakness in labour demand and export
earnings, a mixed bag that left markets divided on whether
interest rates will be cut this week.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its monthly policy
meeting on Tuesday and could choose to reinforce the impact of
its October easing with a cut to 3 percent, so matching the
record low reached during the global financial crisis.
A majority of analysts in a Reuters poll expected it would
pull the trigger, but investors are more circumspect in
part due to recent signs of economic improvement in China and
the United States.
"For the RBA, it looks to be a 50-50 call tomorrow, the
signs that earlier rate cuts are starting to have some impact is
some sort of marginal negative against another move," said
Michael Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank.
"We're in the rate-cut camp but these numbers suggest that
whatever happens tomorrow we are near the low point on interest
rates in this cycle."
The uncertainty on timing was evident in interbank futures
<0#YIB:> which put the probability of a move on Tuesday at 42
percent, while swap rates put it at 54 percent.
A move to 3 percent is still fully priced in by Christmas,
with 2.75 percent tipped as the floor for rates next year.
The RBA has already cut by 100 basis points since May,
citing a global slowdown, a softer labour market at home and
falling prices for some of Australia's major resource exports.
The impact of lower commodity prices was all too clear in
Monday's trade report which showed earnings from iron ore fell
by 11 percent in September. Exports to China, Australia's single
biggest market for the steel-making mineral, were down by a
quarter on the same month last year.
Overall, exports dipped 0.6 percent in September while
imports dropped 2.2 percent, leaving the country with a trade
deficit of A$1.46 billion.
UNEMPLOYMENT A GROWING CONCERN
The pullback in export earnings has led some miners to rein
back on their more ambitious spending plans such that the RBA
now believes the boom in resource investment will peak earlier
than previously expected, around the middle of next year.
Policy makers are trying to stimulate other sectors of the
economy, and particularly home building, to make up for the
pullback in mining spending when that eventually comes.
So far, lower rates have had a limited impact on cautious
consumers who prefer saving over spending, at least on some
things. While retail sales did rise a moderate 0.5 percent in
September that came after two soft months and left spending down
0.1 percent for the third quarter when adjusted for inflation.
In contrast, Australians cannot seem to get enough of new
sport utility vehicles, with sales rocketing 26 percent in
October compared to the same month last year.
Industry figures showed total sales of new vehicles were up
12.2 percent in the year to October, a third straight month of
strength thanks perhaps in part to low rates for financing.
Analysts suspect that appetite might not last if
unemployment keeps creeping higher.
A survey of job advertisements from Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group showed a drop of 4.6 percent in
October, the seventh month of falls and a bad omen for hiring.
"The general trend of weaker job advertising and continuing
job losses as businesses restructure and/or cut costs, suggests
continuing upward pressure on the unemployment rate," said ANZ's
head of Australian economics, Ivan Colhoun.
And the jobless rate is a key concern for the RBA.
"This upward pressure on the unemployment rate will see the
RBA cut rates further," he said.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Eric
Meijer)