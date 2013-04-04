(Adds market, analyst reaction) * Retail sales surge 1.3 pct in Feb, vs forecasts of +0.3 pct * Home building approvals also beat estimates with a rise of 3.1 pct * Lifts A$ as market lengthens odds on another rate cut By Wayne Cole SYDNEY, April 4 Australian retail sales surged 1.3 percent in February, far above expectations and the biggest rise in over three years, the clearest sign yet that consumer demand is responding to lower interest rates. Thursday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics also showed approvals to build new homes climbed a stronger-than-expected 3.1 percent in Feb, adding to the upbeat news and lifting the local dollar almost half a U.S. cent. The data seemed the justify the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) confidence that past rate cuts are working to fuel demand in the economy, and investors immediately responded by further lengthening the odds of any further easing this year. "Clearly very strong, very surprising," was the reaction of Stephen Walters, chief economist at JPMorgan, the data. "Near-term chances of a rate cut are very slim," he added. "I think the Reserve Bank has been looking for a few things -- one of them has been whether the household sector has been recovering and on this evidence they clearly are." The RBA held rates steady at 3 percent at its April policy meeting this week in large part because of signs past interest rate cuts were percolating through the economy. The 1.3 percent rise in retail sales blew away forecasts of a 0.3 percent increase and was the largest monthly gain since November 2009. It also followed an upwardly revised 1.2 percent rise in January. The spending was also broadbased, with every retail sector enjoying gains of over 1 percent for the month. Sales of household goods jumped 1.6 percent, clothing was up 1.2 percent, department stores 1.6 percent and eating out 1.3 percent. The Australian dollar shot to $1.0482 on the upbeat news, though it could not clear heavy options-related offers at $1.0500, a major chart level. Interbank futures <0#YIB:> reversed course while swap rates showed the market was pricing in around 15 basis points of rate cuts over the next 12 months, compared to 20 just before the data. (Editing by John Mair)