(Recasts, adds Swan reaction)

* RBA cuts key cash rate 25 basis points to record trough of 2.75 pct

* Says low inflation allowed it to use some easing room

* Points to historically high A$, subdued borrowing

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, May 7 Australia's central bank cut interest rates to a record low on Tuesday and signalled there was room to ease yet further, highlighting the relentless pressure a stubbornly high currency is putting on the resource-dependent economy.

Indeed, the local dollar gave ground only grudgingly after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) surprised some by easing a quarter point to 2.75 percent, taking rates even below the nadir touched in the global financial crisis.

With the currency still not far from 28-year peaks when measured against a basket of its counterparts, analysts suspected the new normal might be lower rates for longer.

"The RBA appears to have simply grown weary of a high Aussie, while becoming more comfortable about the high pace of domestic inflation," said Scott Haslem, chief economist at UBS.

"This suggests even with our outlook for better growth, the cash rate in Australia is likely to remain low for longer than has been normally the case."

Even after Tuesday's easing, Australian rates remain among the highest in the developed world. The European Central Bank cut its main rate to 0.5 percent last week, while the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are effectively at zero.

As those major central banks pursue ever more radical easing policies, it puts downward pressure on their currencies while helping keep the Australian dollar painfully high.

That could be one reason RBA Governor Glenn Stevens implicitly left the door open to further easing when announcing the policy decision on Tuesday.

"The Board has previously noted that the inflation outlook would afford scope to ease further, should that be necessary to support demand," " RBA Governor Glenn Stevens said. "At today's meeting the Board decided to use some of that scope."

Stevens noted inflation had been lower than expected recently and well in line with the RBA's long term target of 2 to 3 percent. The latest reading of underlying inflation put it at 2.4 percent in the year to March.

CHEAPER BORROWING FOR ALL

Investors were certainly wagering on further stimulus in Australia. Interbank futures <0#YIB:> are almost fully priced for a cut to 2.5 percent by August, while the government was paying just 2.46 percent to borrow for two years.

Lower borrowing costs will be a relief to the Labor government which is struggling with a gaping shortfall in tax revenues, not to mention a losing position in opinion polls.

Treasurer Wayne Swan delivers his annual budget next week and is widely expected to announce a deficit of around A$17 billion ($17.3 billion), even as the economy is seen growing at a relatively robust pace of 2.5 to 3 percent.

He has also laid much of the blame for deficits on the high currency since it directly hurts earnings from resource exports that are priced in U.S. dollars.

"That sustained high level is one of the factors that reflects our economic strength vis-a-vis the rest of the world, but brings with it challenges in our domestic economy," Swan told reporters on Tuesday. "One of those challenges is that it puts a squeeze on profitability."

The RBA's move will also be a boon to mortgage holders as the vast majority of loans in Australia have variable rates.

National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia both responded speedily by cutting their standard variable mortgage rate by a full quarter point.

The cut saves borrowers around $63 a month in interest on the average A$300,000 home loan. The scale of the move was a new departure as the major banks have tended to only pass on a part of the official easing in the last few years. (Editing by Eric Meijer)