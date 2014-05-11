PERTH May 11 The Australian government will
co-fund an A$82 billion ($77 billion) road infrastructure plan
to help stimulate investment and create jobs as the impact of
the country's mining boom fades, Treasurer Joe Hockey said on
Sunday.
In a television interview ahead of his government's first
annual budget, to be delivered next week, Hockey announced the
plan to spend more than A$40 billion on roads over the next six
years, to be topped up by some A$42 billion from state
governments and private investors.
"We are laying a plan for the biggest increase in road
expenditure in Australian history," Hockey told the Channel Nine
Network.
"That is tens of thousands of new jobs, but most
importantly, it is going to address the significant drop-off in
investment in construction in Australia associated with mining
investment coming off."
He dubbed the economic blueprint his government will deliver
on May 13 a "contribute and build" budget.
Australia's A$1.5 trillion economy sailed through the global
financial crisis, but a slump in mining investment and a
sluggish response to record low interest rates has hit
government tax income as expenditure continues to grow.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott and his government have been
preparing voters for big spending cuts ahead of the May 13
budget to deal with deficits forecast at A$47 billion this year
and totalling A$123 billion over the next four years.
Abbott swept to power last September promising to bring the
budget back under control and aiming to become known as "the
infrastructure prime minister."
Hockey refused to comment on a widely speculated increase in
petrol tax, but said revenue from any such hike would be
invested in road projects.
"If we are going to make any changes to fuel excise it will
go into roads," he said.
In the lead-up to the budget the government has flagged a
temporary income tax levy on higher income earners, a compulsory
new fee for visiting a doctor and an increase in the retirement
age to 70.
The government has argued that all sections of society must
contribute to lowering costs and reducing the deficit. It has
proposed that the salaries of politicians and senior public
servants be frozen, Hockey said.
"I think we have got to send a clear message to the
electorate that whatever we are asking the electorate to
contribute to the budget repair task, we are going to contribute
ourselves as well."
