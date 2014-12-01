* TDMI inflation gauge slows to muted 2.2 pct in Nov
* House prices dip nationally, big variations between cities
* Real economic growth masks weakness in incomes, spending
* RBA seen certain to keep rates at 2.5 pct on Tuesday
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Dec 1 Australian inflation looked to
have been well contained in November while national house prices
showed further signs of cooling, only reinforcing the case for
interest rates to stay at historic lows for months to come.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its last meeting
of the year on Tuesday and is thought certain to keep rates at
2.5 percent as the A$1.6 trillion ($1.36 trillion) economy deals
with weakness in commodity prices and mining investment.
Data out on Wednesday are likely to confirm Australia is
earning less for its resource exports even as it produces more,
eating into corporate profits, household incomes and the
government's taxation coffers.
Prices for U.S. crude tumbled to their lowest in over five
years on Monday, while gold shed more than $40 in two
sessions. Iron ore, the country's single biggest export earner,
has been on the slide for pretty much all of 2014.
While analysts expect inflation-adjusted gross domestic
product (GDP) grew a respectable 3.1 percent in the year to
September, measures of incomes and spending in current dollars
will be far more sober.
"The data will highlight that real outcomes remain decent,
but the nominal economy, where we all live and pay taxes, could
do better," said Michael Workman, a senior economist at
Commonwealth Bank.
"Confidence is the missing ingredient."
Central bank officials have been on something of a verbal
campaign to revive "animal spirits" among businesses and
consumers, though with only tentative success so far.
Just last month, RBA Governor Glenn Stevens estimated there
was enough slack in the economy that growth could run above
trend for a couple of years without endangering inflation, a
major reason policy was set to stay loose for some time yet.
HOUSING OFF THE BOIL
Survey evidence out on Monday underlined the benign outlook
for inflation. The TD Securities-Melbourne Institute's monthly
measure of consumer prices grew at an annual pace of 2.2 percent
in November, near the floor of the RBA's long-term target band
of 2-3 percent.
Figures from property consultant CoreLogic RPData showed
dwelling prices over all of Australia's major cities dipped 0.3
percent in November from October, when the national index had
risen 1.0 percent.
The result masked big differences in the cities with prices
in Melbourne diving 2.6 percent for the month, while Sydney
boasted a gain of 1.0 percent.
For the three months to November, prices rose a modest 0.8
percent with five of the eight capital cities recording falls.
The annual pace of price growth slowed to 8.5 percent, the
slowest for 2014 and down from a peak of 11.5 percent in April.
The moderation should be welcomed by policy makers concerned
that a surge in borrowing to buy investment properties could
lift prices to unsustainable levels.
Indeed, it might be enough to dissuade regulators from
tightening lending standards as has been mooted in recent
months.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)