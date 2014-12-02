(Refiles to fix format error)
* RBA keeps rates at 2.5 pct, policy outlook stable
* Q3 GDP looking solid as net export volumes add 0.8 ppt
* Sliding resource prices still cut into export earnings
* Approvals to build new homes jump in plus for future
growth
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Dec 2 Australia's central bank kept
interest rates at record lows for a 16th straight month on
Tuesday, saying sub-par economic growth could extend this
unusually lengthy period of stability for some time yet.
There was little relief for the hard-pressed local dollar as
the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) repeated the currency was
overvalued given the ongoing slide in prices for many of the
country's commodity exports.
"Overall, the Bank still expects growth to be a little below
trend for the next several quarters," said RBA Governor Glenn
Stevens following the bank's monthly policy meeting.
"On present indications, the most prudent course is likely
to be a period of stability in interest rates."
The cash rate has been at 2.5 percent since August last year
as the A$1.6 trillion ($1.36 trillion) economy struggles with
the winding back of mining investment and declining terms of
trade.
So sharp has been the fall in export prices, notably for
iron ore, that investors are wagering rates might have to be cut
again. Interbank futures <0#YIB:> imply around a 60 percent
probability of an easing by August next year, even though RBA
officials have shown no sign of contemplating such a move.
Perhaps sensing the shifting winds, Deutsche Bank has
changed its call and now predicts the RBA will lower rates by 50
basis points in two instalments over 2015.
The bank's chief economist, Adam Boyton, cited a moderation
in the housing market, a shrinking terms of trade and his
expectation of rising unemployment as reasons for the change.
NET EXPORTS DRIVE GROWTH
The drop in commodity prices has certainly eaten into
sources of national income, from export earnings to company
profits, wages and tax receipts.
Yet a decade-long boom in mining investment is also greatly
boosting the volume of resources Australia can ship abroad. As a
result net exports added a healthy 0.8 percentage points to
gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter, reinforcing
expectations for a solid rise in growth overall.
The GDP report is due on Wednesday and analysts have been
looking for a robust rise of 0.7 percent in the quarter and 3.1
percent for the year. The latter would be faster than the United
States which only managed growth of 2.4 percent despite all the
talk of its global outperformance.
Tuesday's data also produced more evidence that low mortgage
rates were working to revive the housing market.
Approvals to build new homes surged 11.4 percent in October,
completely reversing a big fall in September and keeping the
annualised pace of approvals near record peaks.
"This means that the peak in this residential construction
upturn will be extended well into 2015," said Diana Mousina, an
economist at Commonwealth Bank.
"This has important ramifications for other parts of the
economy because the construction process has a sizeable
multiplier effect and is very labour intensive."
(Editing by Eric Meijer)