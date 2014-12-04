* Retail sales +0.4 pct in Oct, with Sept best two months
all year
* Trade deficit shrinks by more than expected to A$1.3 bln
* Better data a relief after disappointing growth news
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Dec 4 Australian shoppers kept spending
in October to help retail sales notch up the best two-month
performance this year, a hopeful sign consumers were weathering
a slowing economy and falling incomes.
Thursday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics
also showed the country's trade deficit shrank by more than
expected in October thanks to a bounce in exports. Shipments to
China surged 27 percent in original terms compared to September
even as prices for Australia's resources took a beating.
The upbeat news came as a relief after figures out on
Wednesday showed the economy grew just 0.3 percent in the third
quarter, less than half the pace analysts expected and the
smallest increase since early 2013.
Retail sales rose 0.4 percent in October, handily outpacing
forecasts for a flat outcome, while September was revised up
even further to show a jump of 1.3 percent.
The gains were also broad-based with household goods,
clothing and department store sales up between 1.1 and 2.0
percent in October. Brisk activity in the housing market seemed
to be feeding through to demand for household goods with sales
up almost 6 percent over September and October combined.
While a rush for Apple's new smartphone had helped boost
sales in September, there was surprisingly no payback in
October. As a result, sales of electronic goods jumped 11
percent over the two months for the biggest gain since 2002.
The resilience of discretionary demand suggested rising
household wealth was giving consumers the wherewithal to keep
spending in the face of sluggish wage growth.
Nevertheless, financial markets continued to wager that the
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would have to cut interest rates
from an already record low of 2.5 percent.
Recent steep falls in prices for some of Australia's major
commodities and a still stubbornly high local currency, has led
investors to almost fully price in an easing to 2.25 percent by
August next year <0#YIB:>.
Yet Thursday's numbers showed Australia's trade position was
far from disastrous. The country's trade deficit narrowed to
A$1.32 billion ($1.1 billion) in October, from A$2.23 billion
the month before and well under forecasts of A$1.9 billion.
Exports rose 1.5 percent in the month led by metals and
coal, while imports fell by 1.7 percent due mainly to drops in
oil and motor vehicles.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)