* GDP rises 0.9 pct q/q in Q1, 2.3 pct y/y
* Gains led by exports, home building, consumer spending
* Business investment, national income remain painfully weak
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, June 3 Australia's economy grew at the
fastest pace in a year last quarter as the nation shipped more
resources abroad, built more homes and bought more consumer
goods, an upbeat surprise that sent the local dollar bounding
ahead.
Wednesday's data showed gross domestic product (GDP)
expanded by 0.9 percent in the first quarter, up from 0.5
percent the previous quarter. That outpaced forecasts of 0.7
percent and lifted the dollar above 78 U.S. cents.
"It puts Australia in a unique position of being one of the
few developed economies which have had a pretty solid start to
the year," said Tom Kennedy, an economist at JPMorgan.
"It supports the argument for the RBA to sit back and
evaluate how the easing to this point has filtered through the
economy."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has done its best to
shore up demand by cutting interest rates twice this year to an
all time low of 2 percent, and might yet have to act again.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> imply a 60 percent probability of
another easing by Christmas, though few see much chance of a
move in the next few months.
Low rates have been doing their work, with home building up
almost 5 percent in the quarter while consumers spent more on
cars, communications, household goods and eating out.
Signs are demand has held up, with sales of new vehicles
running firm through both April and May. Industry data out on
Wednesday showed sales of sports utilities broke all records in
the year to May.
STILL NOT IDEAL
Australia's quarterly performance was handily ahead of most
of its rich world peers, beating the UK's 0.3 percent, a 0.4
percent gain in the EU and a contraction in the United States.
Treasurer Joe Hockey highlighted that Australia had grown
faster than any of the Group of Seven rich nations.
"How good is that," he told reporters.
Overall, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported the
value of goods and services produced was worth A$1.6 trillion
($1.25 trillion) in current dollars, or about A$67,800 for each
of Australia's 23.5 million people.
Yet while the economy has not suffered a full blown
recession since 1991, it has been travelling below its ideal
pace of around 3.25 percent for much of the past six years.
Annual growth of 2.3 percent was still the slowest since
late 2013, weighed by a retreat in mining investment and sharply
lower prices for many of the country's resources.
That has seen unemployment slowly rise to near-decade highs
at 6.2 percent, squeezing wages and household incomes.
The closely watched measure of real net national disposable
income actually fell 0.2 percent in the year to March, a result
more usually associated with recessions.
Likewise, GDP measured in current prices grew a meagre 1.4
percent, a headache for the Liberal National government of Tony
Abbott since it is nominal growth that drives the tax take.
Fiscal belt-tightening means the public sector has added
nothing to economic growth for over two years, far below its
historic annual contribution of 0.75 percentage points.
