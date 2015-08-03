* Home prices jump in Sydney, Melbourne amid loan clamp down
* Broader inflationary pressures well contained
* RBA almost certain to hold rates at Tuesday meeting
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Aug 3 Home prices across Australia's
capital cities surged in July as demand in Sydney and Melbourne
remained red hot, presenting an increasingly high hurdle to
further cuts in interest rates even as the wider economy
struggles.
Annual growth in home values picked up to 11.1 percent, from
9.8 percent in June. Most of the gains were concentrated in
Sydney, where prices were up over 18 percent for the year, while
Melbourne advanced by 11.5 percent.
The second straight month of sharp price rises comes as
regulators tightened the screws on investment lending by banks
aiming to temper a boom in borrowing for buy-to-let.
Indeed, the heat in housing is a major reason the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) central bank is widely expected to hold
rates at 2 percent at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday.
A Reuters poll of 21 analysts found all but one expected
rates to stay steady this week and most predicted no more cuts
at all for this cycle.
"There are concerns that the benefits of cutting rates
further could be outweighed by the costs," says Paul Bloxham,
chief economist Australia at HSBC.
"The authorities already have significant concerns about the
exuberance in the Sydney housing market. This could pose a risk
to growth in the future if prices were to correct lower."
The risk of a pullback can only grow as prices race higher.
Monday's figures from property consultant CoreLogic RP Data
showed prices across all of Australia's major cities surged 2.8
percent in July, on top of a 2.1 percent jump in June.
CRAZY PRICES
Tim Lawless, head of research RPData, noted that since home
prices began to take off back in May 2012, Sydney had boasted
gains of almost 48 percent while Melbourne added 32 percent.
It was those sorts of numbers that led RBA Governor Glenn
Stevens to call the Sydney market "crazy" and to warn that ever
lower rates could backfire if they encouraged an unsustainable
spike in prices.
Yet the rise in values is also bolstering household wealth
and helping offset weakness in wages.
Lawless estimated that the total value of Australian housing
had increased by just over half a trillion dollars in the past
12 months to reach A$6 trillion. That compares with outstanding
housing debt of around A$1.3 trillion.
Fortunately for policy makers, price pressures outside of
housing remain well contained.
A monthly measure of consumer price inflation from TD
Securities and the Melbourne Institute rose at an annual pace of
1.6 percent in July, comfortably below the RBA's target band of
2 to 3 percent.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)