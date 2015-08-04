* RBA omits reference to further A$ drop being necessary
* Market lengthens odds on another cut in rates
* June retail sales beat forecasts with 0.7 pct rise
* Trade deficit widens to A$2.9 bln as export prices slide
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Aug 4 Australia's central bank held
interest rates at record lows on Tuesday in a widely expected
decision, but surprised markets by toning down calls for a
further fall in the local dollar.
The currency jumped half a U.S. cent to $0.7348
after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) dropped a reference to
a further decline being necessary, saying only that the Aussie
was adjusting to weak commodity prices.
The statement following its monthly policy meeting seemed to
mark a new phase in a long campaign to talk down the currency,
which hit a six-year low last week.
"It suggests maybe the Aussie is closer to appropriate
levels," said Su-Lin Ong, a senior economist at RBC Capital
Markets.
"It also suggests that the easing bias, which was already
pretty modest, is very mild," she added. "Part of the rationale
around having an easing bias and threatening to cut, is to get
your currency lower."
Investors reacted by lengthening the odds of a further cut
in the 2 percent cash rate with interbank futures <0#YIB:> now
implying a 60 percent chance of a move by December, from 72
percent earlier in the day.
RBA Governor Glenn Stevens has recently sounded reluctant to
cut again as he balances the need to underpin a sluggish economy
against the risk of over stimulating an already hot housing
market.
A Reuters poll of 21 analysts had found all but one expected
a steady outcome this week and only six looked for another
easing over time.
The central bank has already eased twice this year as the
unwinding of a once-in-a-century mining boom hammered business
investment and national income.
The baleful impact of falling commodity prices was all too
evident in monthly trade figures out on Tuesday. The deficit
widened to A$2.9 billion in June, bringing the shortfall for the
whole second quarter to an eye-popping A$9.9 billion.
HOUSING DRIVES DEMAND
Yet the lowest rates in memory have been supporting consumer
demand for goods, services and housing. Figures form the
Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Tuesday showed retail
sales outpaced forecasts with a rise of 0.7 percent in June.
Sales for the second quarter also beat expectations with an
inflation-adjusted increase of 0.8 percent, thanks in large part
to the spillovers from a booming housing market.
Home building has been on a tear for months and looks set to
remain strong for some time to come with approvals to build new
property near all-time highs.
Red-hot demand has sent home prices through the roof with
Sydney boasting annual gains of more than 18 percent and
Melbourne over 11 percent.
The total value of housing has climbed half a trillion
dollars in the past 12 months to reach A$6 trillion, making home
owners feel wealthier.
However, a sustained surge in borrowing for property
investment has not been nearly so welcome.
Regulators have clamped down on lending by banks forcing
them to jack up mortgage rates for investment properties while
increasing the required deposits for loans.
Just last month, RBA's Stevens cautioned that yet lower
rates might backfire if they encouraged an upward spiral in
borrowing that ultimately led to a bust in home prices.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)